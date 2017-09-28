Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 15415
- Amount
- $2,944.41
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Mike Bugarcic, et al.
3434 East 51st StreetCleveland Ohio 44127
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- R
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- Acreage
- 0.11900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 130
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5200
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1924
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- PR
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1910
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1924
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 11
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 1924
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1924
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1924
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 807
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VP
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1218
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 2
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 1218
- Use Description
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1218
- Use Description
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 0
- Use Description
- Description
- 2ND