Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 21, 2017
Case Number
886238
Amount
$193,268.63
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Angela Marie Wesley, et al.
312 East 215th Street
Euclid Ohio 44123
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WESLEY, ANGELA MARIE & BRADLEY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.22000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
168.00 
Legal Frontage
63.90 
Average Depth
168 
Lot Square Ft.
9583 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 