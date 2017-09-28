Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 21, 2017
Case Number
886241
Amount
$4,328.83
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Clarence Butler, Jr., et al.
1861 Windermere Street
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BUTLER JR., CLARENCE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
6240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 