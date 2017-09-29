Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
15419
Amount
$7,321.36
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Wesley Walker, et al.
30507 Mystic Canyon Dr.
Spring Texas 77386
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WALKER, WESLEY III 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
103.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
103 
Lot Square Ft.
5150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 