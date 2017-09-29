Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
15421
Amount
$1,095.55
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Janeen Gore, et al.
P. O. Box 81662
Austin, TX 78758
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
VISION CAPITAL II, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
34.90 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
5175 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 