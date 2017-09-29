Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
15423
Amount
$623.35
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John E. Boglino, et al.
15090 Ave. Of Science
San Diego California 92128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BOGLINO, JOHN E. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
144.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
144 
Lot Square Ft.
5760 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 