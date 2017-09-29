Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
15427
Amount
$2,995.53
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

VFW of US, Inc. Maple Heights Post No. 3290, et al.
16847 Broadway Ave.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GC 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
580 
Use Area
6820 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LODGE HALL 
Neighborhood
42079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.57800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
163.30 
Legal Frontage
149.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
25160 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
1883
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
674
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1883
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
1ST
Area
974
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
187
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1940
Effective Age
1947
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
3963
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
187
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
3963
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
1ST
 