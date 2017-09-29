Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 886305
- Amount
- $5,898.58
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Bohemia Properties, LLC, et al.
12600 Rockside Rd., #295Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
About your information and the public record.