Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 28, 2017
Case Number
15439
Amount
$6,457.30
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Hallharris, Ltd., et al.
200 Public Square, Ste. 2800
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WVH LLC 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
26005 
Total Buildings
 