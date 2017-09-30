Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 886396
- Amount
- $180.16
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
21st Mortgage Corporation, etc.
Three N. High StreetNew Albany Ohio 43054
