Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 25, 2017
Case Number
886421
Amount
$79,297.92
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, TX 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Thelma L. Valentine, etc., et al.
14807 Glendale Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
95.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
95 
Lot Square Ft.
3325 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 