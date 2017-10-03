Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
886428
Amount
$4,795.16
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Elmarie Mason, et al.
16781 Chagrin Blvd., #292
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Thomas, Clara J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2782 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
116.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
116 
Lot Square Ft.
4640 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 