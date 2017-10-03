Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 886428
- Amount
- $4,795.16
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Elmarie Mason, et al.
16781 Chagrin Blvd., #292Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- Thomas, Clara J.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 4
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2782
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.10700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 116.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 116
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4640
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV