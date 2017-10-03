Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
886431
Amount
$3,918.01
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

3601 Trumbull Avenue, Inc., et al.
3601 Trumbull Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44115
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13029 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
CONTRACT/ CONST SVCS 
Neighborhood
44077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.45500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
199.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
19837 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LL 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
CBM
Floor Area
9959
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Use

Area
9959
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1950
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
3070
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1996
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1074
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 