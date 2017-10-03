Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
886474
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Christine L. Glasko
7402 Lakeshore Blvd.
Mentor Ohio 44060

Plaintiff's Attorney

Dennis Robert Lansdowne
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

North Eastern Ohio Podiatry Group, LLC, et al.
464 Richmond Rd., Ste. 201
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 