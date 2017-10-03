Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- September 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 886474
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge D. Gaul
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Christine L. Glasko
7402 Lakeshore Blvd.Mentor Ohio 44060
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
North Eastern Ohio Podiatry Group, LLC, et al.
464 Richmond Rd., Ste. 201Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
