Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 26, 2017
Case Number
886487
Amount
$70,489.29
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Jennifer M. Durdella, et al.
7431 Serio Dr.
Independence Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
4995 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 