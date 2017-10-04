Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 30, 2017
Case Number
15459
Amount
$639.52
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Tom's, Inc.
20521 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. E
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BARBERA, ANGELA A 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
58.00 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
7134 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 