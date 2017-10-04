Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
886524
Amount
$3,108.16
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Peter Scott Williams, et al.
1057 East 148th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BANKS PREMIER PROPERTIES, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
80.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
80 
Lot Square Ft.
3040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 