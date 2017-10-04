Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 27, 2017
Case Number
886566
Amount
$107,437.39
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc, 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr. .
Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Mary F. Herman, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5625 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 