Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 3, 2017
Case Number
15475
Amount
$8,607.23
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lena Meadows-Reed
1031 Linn Dr., Apt. 3
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
8210 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.27800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1026
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4105
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
4105
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
4105
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4105
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 