Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 3, 2017
Case Number
15477
Amount
$1,485.45
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Keona Sharice Morris, et al.
9571 Venus Dr.
Chardon Ohio 44024
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
102.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
102 
Lot Square Ft.
3960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 