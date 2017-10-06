Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 29, 2017
Case Number
886666
Amount
$4,348.45
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

First Choice Realty Services, LLC
16828 Harvard Ave., Box 28316
Cleveland, OH 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5850 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 