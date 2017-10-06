Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 886666
- Amount
- $4,348.45
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
First Choice Realty Services, LLC
16828 Harvard Ave., Box 28316
Cleveland, OH 44128
