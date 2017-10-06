Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 886698
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Emani Ellis, etc., et al.
8808 Ray Court, #2Twinsburg Ohio 44087
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co. LPA
610 Skylight Officer Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-1454
Defendant
MetroHealth Medical Center, et al.
2500 Metrohealth Dr.Cleveland Ohio 44109
About your information and the public record.