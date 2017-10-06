Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
September 29, 2017
Case Number
886698
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Emani Ellis, etc., et al.
8808 Ray Court, #2
Twinsburg Ohio 44087

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ryan Hayes Fisher
Lowe Eklund Wakefield Co. LPA
610 Skylight Officer Tower
Cleveland OH 44113-1454

Defendant

MetroHealth Medical Center, et al.
2500 Metrohealth Dr.
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 