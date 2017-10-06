Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 29, 2017
Case Number
886713
Amount
$76,328.60
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Helen M. Tate Capers, etc., et al.
2184 Green Road
Cleveland Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
56.10 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
8400 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 