Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
September 29, 2017
Case Number
886714
Amount
$36,337.36
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Co Rushmore Loan Management Service, 15480 Laguna Canyon Rd., Ste. 100
Irvine, CA 92618

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maureen Catherine Zink
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122

Defendant

Michael Muhammad, et al.
15910 Terrace Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.82000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
89.00 
Average Depth
401 
Lot Square Ft.
35719 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1117
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1722
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
15
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1722
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1722
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1722
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 