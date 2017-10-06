Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 886715
- Amount
- $44,078.83
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Laureen Jones, et al.
11712 Parkhill Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44120
About your information and the public record.