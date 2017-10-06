Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 886726
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge S. Miday
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Mohammed Almarri, et al.
C/O Tayeh Law Offices, Llc, 11509 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44111
Plaintiff's Attorney
Norman & Tayeh, LLC
11509 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Defendant
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Cleveland Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
