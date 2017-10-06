Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
September 29, 2017
Case Number
886726
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Mohammed Almarri, et al.
C/O Tayeh Law Offices, Llc, 11509 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44111

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ziad Kamal Tayeh
Norman & Tayeh, LLC
11509 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Defendant

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Cleveland Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
