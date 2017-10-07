Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 5, 2017
Case Number
15501
Amount
$121.61
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Charles O'Malley
Michael C. O'Malley
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Marlboro Enterprises, Ltd.
4860 Orchard Road
Garfield Heights Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PS 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
126.00 
Legal Frontage
37.20 
Average Depth
126 
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 