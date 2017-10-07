Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 5, 2017
Case Number
15502
Amount
$330.04
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Mario C. Leone, et al.
8311 Marlborough Ave.
Parma Ohio 44129
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PS 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LS 
 