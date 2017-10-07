Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 5, 2017
Case Number
15503
Amount
$1,573.02
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Tri Luu, et al.
16410 Euclid Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3200 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
64.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
5
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
3200
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
3200
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 