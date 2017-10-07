Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 2, 2017
Case Number
886748
Amount
$5,153.64
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Andrew James Dev. Group, LLC
31500 Trillium Trail
Cleveland Ohio 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PLYMOUTH PARK TAX SERVICES, LL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
119.00 
Legal Frontage
41.50 
Average Depth
119 
Lot Square Ft.
4998 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 