Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 886755
- Amount
- $1,316.44
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Yandor Slaughter-Wright, et al.
1160 Haselton Rd.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
About your information and the public record.