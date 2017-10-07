Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- October 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 886756
- Amount
- $231,949.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Mischa Hill Associates, LLC
27 Mischa Hill Rd.Trumbull Connecticut 06611
Plaintiff's Attorney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, PC
301 Grant St, 20th Floor
Pittsburgh PA 15219
Defendant
Frankie Montanez, et al.
4423 Bruening Dr.Cleveland Ohio 44134
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- MMUD-
- Zoning Use
- M-RC
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U
- Neighborhood
- 26040
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.14600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 50.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6350
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV