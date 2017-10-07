Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 2, 2017
Case Number
886758
Amount
$186,065.24
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Laura Lee Petruzzi, et al.
7464 Winding Way
Brecksville Ohio 44141
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.46300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
180.00 
Legal Frontage
95.00 
Average Depth
180 
Lot Square Ft.
20160 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 