Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 6, 2017
Case Number
15513
Amount
$4,081.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Arnita A. Everett, et al.
2183 East 31st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44115
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BANDZA, ARTURAS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
141.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
141 
Lot Square Ft.
5640 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 