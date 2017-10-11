Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 3, 2017
Case Number
886851
Amount
$64,795.93
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Melissa A. Duncan, et al.
3781 East 140th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DUNCAN, DEBORAH M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
172.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
172 
Lot Square Ft.
6880 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 