Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 10, 2017
Case Number
15518
Amount
$5,138.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Thelio Investment Rentals, Inc., et al.
3762 W. 128th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
10 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7426 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.26500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11544 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
730
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2676
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
11
Living Units
10
Single Fixtures
11
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
44
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2676
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
2676
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2676
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 