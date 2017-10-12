Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- October 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 15524
- Amount
- $1,552.87
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Upscale Properties Unlimited, LLC, et al.
3771 Warrendale Rd.South Euclid Ohio 44118
