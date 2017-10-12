Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 4, 2017
Case Number
886865
Amount
$86.56
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Susan Chambers, Ltd., et al.
24442 Hilliard Blvd.
Westlake Ohio 44145
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CHAMBERS, SUSAN J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
84.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
84 
Lot Square Ft.
3360 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 