Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- October 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 886907
- Amount
- $939.70
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Certi-Clean & Construction, LLC, et al.
3512 W. 126th St.Cleveland Ohio 44111
About your information and the public record.