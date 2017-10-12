Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 4, 2017
Case Number
886912
Amount
$925.85
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Community Integrated Services, Inc., et al.
13723 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILLIAMS, WINSON 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 