Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 11, 2017
Case Number
15530
Amount
$6,239.46
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Decision Makers, LLC
3681 South Green Rd., Ste. 108
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DECISION MAKERS, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 