Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
October 5, 2017
Case Number
886944
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Georgia Gordon
9615 Eureka Parkway
Parma Heights Ohio 44130

Plaintiff's Attorney

Tobias J. Hirshman
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA
101 W. Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Belai Damtew, M.D., et al.
7255 Old Oak Blvd., Ste. C302
Middleburg Heights Ohio 44130
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 