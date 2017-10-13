Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 886944
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge J. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Georgia Gordon
9615 Eureka ParkwayParma Heights Ohio 44130
Plaintiff's Attorney
McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co LPA
101 W. Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Belai Damtew, M.D., et al.
7255 Old Oak Blvd., Ste. C302Middleburg Heights Ohio 44130
