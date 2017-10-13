Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 5, 2017
Case Number
886954
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Stanard Properties, LLC
1361 East 55th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44103

Plaintiff's Attorney

Rachel Lynn Steinlage
Meyers Roman Friedberg & Lewis LPA
28601 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44122

Defendant

Goodrich Gannett Neighborhood Center, Inc., et al.
1368 East 55th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
CE 
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
26077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.68300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
241.80 
Legal Frontage
174.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
29741 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
2006
Effective Age
2005
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
12050
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
RAD
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
2
Type
EL06
Floor Level
HYDR PAS2-3K# 100FPM

Building Use

Area
12050
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
6500
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 