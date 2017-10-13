Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
October 5, 2017
Case Number
886971
Amount
$2,415.45
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Beverly Greer, et al.
27060 Cedar Rd., #817-3
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
111.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
111 
Lot Square Ft.
4440 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 