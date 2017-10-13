Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 886971
- Amount
- $2,415.45
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Ambrose
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Beverly Greer, et al.
27060 Cedar Rd., #817-3Beachwood Ohio 44122
