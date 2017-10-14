Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 886994
- Amount
- $2,515.53
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Selma Sam-Sadeen, etc., et al.
16100 Van Aken Blvd., Apt. 504Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
About your information and the public record.