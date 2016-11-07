Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220801
- Date Died
- February 17, 2008
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Joseph Milder
1225 MarloweLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, February 17, 2008
Applicant
Nancy A. Vogt
7885 Brookside Dr.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas R. Pahys
18123 Sloane Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-3107
Commissioner
Nancy A. Vogt
7885 Brookside Dr.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Commissioner's Attorney
Thomas R. Pahys
18123 Sloane Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-3107
Text2016 EST 220801—Estate of Joseph Milder. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. R. Pahys, atty.
