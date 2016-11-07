Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220801
Date Died
February 17, 2008
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Joseph Milder
1225 Marlowe
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Nancy A. Vogt
7885 Brookside Dr.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Robert Pahys
Thomas R. Pahys
18123 Sloane Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-3107

Commissioner

Commissioner's Attorney
Text

2016 EST 220801—Estate of Joseph Milder. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. R. Pahys, atty.
