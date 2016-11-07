Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220803
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGNov 14, 2016 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Haylie Giammaria
7594 SouthlandMentor On The Lake OH 44060
Applicant
Melanie Giamaria
476 Miner Rd.Highland Heights OH 44143
Next of Kin
Heather Giamaria
7594 SouthlandMentor OH 44060
Next of Kin
Daniel Giamaria
7594 SouthlandMentor OH 44060
Board of Education
Highland Heights Board Of Education
Text2016 GRD 220803—Re: Haylie Giammaria. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Nov. 14, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.
