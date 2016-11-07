Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220803
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Nov 14, 2016 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Haylie Giammaria
7594 Southland
Mentor On The Lake OH 44060

Applicant

Melanie Giamaria
476 Miner Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Next of Kin

Heather Giamaria
7594 Southland
Mentor OH 44060

Next of Kin

Daniel Giamaria
7594 Southland
Mentor OH 44060

Board of Education

Highland Heights Board Of Education

Text

2016 GRD 220803—Re: Haylie Giammaria. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Nov. 14, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.
