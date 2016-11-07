Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220804
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $55,000.00
- Date Died
- February 13, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Walter T. Kozlowski
1103 Old Rockside Rd.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Friday, February 13, 2015
Applicant
Robert Lee Richards
378 Hyacinth Ave.Akron OH 44319
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Costello Law Offices
2666 South Arlington Road
Akron OH 44319
Text2016 EST 220804—Estate of Walter T. Kozlowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $55,000.00. A. J. Costello, atty.
About your information and the public record.