Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220804
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$55,000.00
Date Died
February 13, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Walter T. Kozlowski
1103 Old Rockside Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Friday, February 13, 2015

Applicant

Robert Lee Richards
378 Hyacinth Ave.
Akron OH 44319
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony James Costello
Anthony Costello Law Offices
2666 South Arlington Road
Akron OH 44319

Text

2016 EST 220804—Estate of Walter T. Kozlowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $55,000.00. A. J. Costello, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 