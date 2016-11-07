Date Filed Monday, November 7, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220804 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $55,000.00 Date Died February 13, 2015 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 220804—Estate of Walter T. Kozlowski. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $55,000.00. A. J. Costello, atty.