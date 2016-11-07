Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220805
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 6, 2016 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Jose Garcia
23225 Lorain Rd.North Olmsted OH 44102
Next of Kin
Edwin Garcia
3304 W. 90th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Haydee' Ortiz
7947 Lorain Rd.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2016 GRD 220805—Re: Jose Garcia. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.
