Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220805
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 6, 2016 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Jose Garcia
23225 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44102

Next of Kin

Edwin Garcia
3304 W. 90th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Haydee' Ortiz
7947 Lorain Rd.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2016 GRD 220805—Re: Jose Garcia. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.
