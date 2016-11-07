Date Filed Monday, November 7, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD220809 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 8, 2016 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 220809—Re: Mamie M. Wade. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 8, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.