Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220809
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 8, 2016 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Carol Jean Caves
18050 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 311
Cleveland OH 44119

Ward

Mamie M. Wade
16001 Euclid Beach
Cleveland OH 44110

Next of Kin

Allen B. Caves
16001 Euclid Beach Gardens
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2016 GRD 220809—Re: Mamie M. Wade. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 8, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.
