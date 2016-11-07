Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220809
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 8, 2016 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Carol Jean Caves
18050 Lakeshore Blvd Apt. 311Cleveland OH 44119
Ward
Mamie M. Wade
16001 Euclid BeachCleveland OH 44110
Next of Kin
Allen B. Caves
16001 Euclid Beach GardensCleveland OH 44110
Text2016 GRD 220809—Re: Mamie M. Wade. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 8, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.